Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to end October with, an Albany tradition is back for its 74th year.

The Southwest Georgia Fair is going on during the last weekend of October in Albany.

Unfortunately, the fair was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. The fair is in part a fundraiser for the Exchange Club and the charities they give to. Fairgoers say they are glad it’s back, and that the cars are back too.

“It’s something so many people look forward to. Kids coming out to the fair, just smelling the food and listening to the music and riding the rides. We’re all excited,” Buddy Haynes said.

The Artesian Car City Club displays 25-30 cars to give a good visual for fairgoers. In return, they hope people hear about the other car shows they have throughout the year. Their next event is in mid-April.

“We have a little bit of everything. A newer style Thunderbird, to a 57 Thunderbird. It is a big difference of a variety of cars that everyone loves,” Ralph Paustian, the vice president of the Exchange Club of Albany, said.

Ralph Paustian shows some of the classic cars one can find at the fair. (WALB)

“We have a whole bunch of beautiful vehicles here. I’m just one of the crowd,” fairgoer, Warren Hohl said. He is the owner of a car from the 1960s that is only one ever made.

These cars aren’t the only thing on display. Local 4-H programs are also getting involved, showing goats and cattle. Goats are shown on Friday and cattle will be at noon on Saturday. There are also traditional fair things, like rides and fair food.

For a detailed list of what’s going on this weekend visit the Exchange Club of Albany’s website.

