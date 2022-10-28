Ask the Expert
Greenleaf recognizes National First Responders Day

On National First Responders Day and every day, we honor all of our first responders.
On National First Responders Day and every day, we honor all of our first responders.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the responders who are first on the scene when E911 is called were honored in Valdosta.

All year long, first responders give to their community. Greenleaf gave back to them with a Friday breakfast at the community drive-thru.

“Thank you for everything. Thank you for your service. They are really putting themselves out there on the front line of everything and that’s just a big deal,” Denida Cox, director of nursing at Greenleaf Behavioral Health, said. “They have a hard job, and we want to show them that we appreciate them,” Michelle Neville, chief executive officer of Greenleaf Behavioral Health, said.

Greenleaf says this annual free event is their way of saying thank you. Giving back to anyone who works daily to keep the community safe is why they hold this event.

“I think it’s important because a lot of times, the world that we live in, everybody gets very busy and sometimes we take for granted that there are individuals that put their life on the line every day. So again, it’s just an opportunity for us to stop what we’re doing and say thank you to those people,” Paul Hahn, director of risk management at Greenleaf Behavioral Health, said.

“We just want to say thank you. Thank you for what you do for this community. Thank you for being a part of this community. Mental health is important for our first responders [...]. And so, we want them to know that we appreciate what they do here,” Jamayla Morehead, director of business development at Greenleaf Behavioral Health, said.

Jamayla Morehead says this is an annual event for Greenleaf.
Jamayla Morehead says this is an annual event for Greenleaf.(Source: WALB)

If you see a first responder today, or any day, don’t forget to thank them for their service.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

