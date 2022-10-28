Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First coins minted with face of King Charles III

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.(The Royal Mint)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’ll soon see a new face in your pocket.

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.

The new 50-pence coins are set to hit general circulation by Christmas, alongside a commemorative five-pound coin with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s portrait will be displayed facing the left side of the coin, a stark change to the previous 50-pence coins with the queen’s portrait facing the right side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty on...
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
The two were taken to Dougherty County Jail.
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with...
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral

Latest News

FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90
Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Dancer says fear of Weinstein muted her sexual assault response
Christine Priola appeared for her sentencing hearing in Washington, DC on Friday for her role...
Former Ohio school worker sentenced for role in January 6th Capitol attack