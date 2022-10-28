Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dooly Co. deputies searching for missing 92 year old

Missing person
Missing person(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman.

Deputies said Marjorie Moore could be traveling in a 2000 gold Ford Taurus bearing Ga. tag BCD 1754.

Anyone who knows of Moore’s whereabouts or sees the car described, please call Dooly County Sheriff’s Office at 229-645-0920.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty on...
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
The two were taken to Dougherty County Jail.
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with...
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral

Latest News

Valdosta organizations host a coat drive
Valdosta organizations host a C.O.A.T.S. drive for people in need
Tyreque Camp was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday.
Man arrested after attempting to stab Albany bus driver
Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been around for 13 years.
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties