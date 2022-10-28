Dooly Co. deputies searching for missing 92 year old

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman.

Deputies said Marjorie Moore could be traveling in a 2000 gold Ford Taurus bearing Ga. tag BCD 1754.

Anyone who knows of Moore’s whereabouts or sees the car described, please call Dooly County Sheriff’s Office at 229-645-0920.

