Accomplished engineer speaks with Worth Co. High students

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Mark McKelvin, an award-winning engineer, spent his Friday enlightening young minds about the possibilities in this lucrative field.

From one Ram to another, McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer.

”Well, I’m very proud to be from Sylvester. I’m very blessed. And I love being here because it’s such a small town. It’s like we’re a family even though we’re not related. And I’m just proud to be here and it’s awesome to see somebody come back who’s also grew up here and you know, come back from accomplishing big things,” said Conner Mullen, a senior at Worth County High School.

Many students were inspired by his speech on Friday. One student said his mindset is expanded.

“Some of my experiences included just leaving the small country town and getting out of that mindset that this is all I have in the world. The world is much larger than just a little small country town. And we all have gifts to give to the world,” said McKelvin.

Dr. Mark McKelvin was also awarded a “Once A Ram, Always A Ram” plaque to honor him as an alumnus and his contribution to Worth County High School. (Source: WALB)

Although he didn’t have all the same opportunities, McKelvin said the school is growing.

“Yeah, I learned that we’re progressing a lot in terms of STEM. Science, technology, engineering, mathematics. When I was here, the only class that we had at least at the highest level was English. That was AP English. Now, we have a robotics group. The school has computer labs. I met some students yesterday that are doing programming, software programming, building robots. That was something that I wished I had when I was here,” said McKelvin.

The main lesson McKelvin left with the students is to work hard. He said being from a small town did not afford him a lot of opportunities, but it’s shaped who he is today.

