3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust

Photo of firearms and illegal drugs the Tift County Sheriff's Office seized on Tuesday.
Photo of firearms and illegal drugs the Tift County Sheriff's Office seized on Tuesday.(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Jaheim Prince is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I narcotic with intent and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Akeveyan Dennis is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I narcotic with intent, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

From left to right, Jeremy Washington, Jaheim Prince and Akeveyan Dennis
From left to right, Jeremy Washington, Jaheim Prince and Akeveyan Dennis(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, an investigation and community tips led Tift County investigators to search homes on Midland Avenue and Westview Avenue in Unionville.

After Tift County officials served warrants on both residences, they found firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics, according to the TCSO.

