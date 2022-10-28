Ask the Expert
2 arrested in Valdosta car drug bust

Photo of Elisha Edwards (left) and Leroy Pearson
Photo of Elisha Edwards (left) and Leroy Pearson(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after having drugs and a weapon in their car, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Elisha Edwards and Leroy Person are each charged with possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related items.

On Thursday afternoon, police say they saw a suspicious vehicle parked inside Hudson Dockett Housing Authority. When police began speaking to the occupants, Edwards and Pearson, they saw drugs sitting in the center console of the vehicle, according to VPD.

Officers say they found marijuana, scales, a handgun, and multiple small bags of cocaine that was likely packaged to be sold.

Both Edwards and Pearson were taken into the Lowndes County Jail and have since been released.

