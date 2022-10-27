Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fantastic fall weather with tons of sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s covered SGA Thursday. Tonight, clear and seasonably cool as lows drop into the mid 50s Friday. Look for increasing clouds with a sun/cloud mix and seasonably warm highs upper 70s tomorrow.

Mostly cloudy with active weather rolling in over the weekend. Staying dry with highs mid 70s Saturday. Rain and storms become likely Sunday afternoon and evening. A few showers linger early Monday otherwise drying out for a really nice Halloween.

Rainfree through the week provides for abundant sunshine with lows seasonably cool low-mid 50s and highs seasonably warm mid-upper 70s.

