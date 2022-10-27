Ask the Expert
Week 10 Play of the Week: Demetrius Brown 90-yard Kickoff Return TD

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Purple Hurricanes made waves on Friday night when Demetrius Brown picks up the loose ball on the kickoff return and gets to the outside. He made a few guys miss, cut back for the 90-yard return. Brown’s play helped Fitzgerald remain unbeaten in their 33-13 win over Sumter County. Congratulations to Demetrius Brown for winning the Week 10 Play of the Week.

