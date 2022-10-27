Verdict reached in fatal Albany drag racing incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the two men that were standing trial in connection to a fatal drag racing incident in 2019.

Kameron Harris and Phillip Spearman, Jr. were found guilty on a racing charge.

The two were found not guilty of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and DUI charges.

Defense attorneys argued that it was a third driver’s car that hit and killed Rashad Roberts in October 2019.

Sentencing on the racing charge, which is a misdemeanor traffic charge, has not been set.

