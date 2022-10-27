Tribute to Otis Redding set for December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks.

Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues.

The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing together local artists in the area. And, even the youth to teach them life skills and support one another, which is why they are hosting a tribute like this.

Organization members want other artists in the area to come together and join them to raise awareness about other artists.

“It’s a lot of people in Albany that does music, and so we do little talent shows, people show up, but some don’t. But we want everyone to come together, show up, show out and have fun,” said Cheryl Lewis, assistant director of GMA.

Group members said this is only a start by paying tribute to Redding. It’s also to uplift other artists who share the same goal.

The tribute is scheduled for Dec. 10 in Dawson and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

