Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tribute to Otis Redding set for December

Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks.

Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues.

The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing together local artists in the area. And, even the youth to teach them life skills and support one another, which is why they are hosting a tribute like this.

Organization members want other artists in the area to come together and join them to raise awareness about other artists.

“It’s a lot of people in Albany that does music, and so we do little talent shows, people show up, but some don’t. But we want everyone to come together, show up, show out and have fun,” said Cheryl Lewis, assistant director of GMA.

Group members said this is only a start by paying tribute to Redding. It’s also to uplift other artists who share the same goal.

The tribute is scheduled for Dec. 10 in Dawson and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with...
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral
Two people are dead and one has been severely injured after a car crash in Decatur County.
2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Decatur Co.
The two were taken to Dougherty County Jail.
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
Photo of car possibly involved in an Albany homicide
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspects in camo-detailed car wanted
Tyreque Camp was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday.
APD: Man arrested after attempting to stab bus driver

Latest News

Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been around for 13 years.
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
WALB
Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing
WALB
Otis Redding tribute set for December in Albany