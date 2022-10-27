Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year.

The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.

“My heart is busted because we can’t host a full haunted house,” said Ronnie Beason, creator of Woodrow Manor Haunted House.

The haunted house started as a man-made small attraction for Beason’s children and grandkids but quickly grew into a bigger spookier attraction for the city of Thomasville.

Ronnie Beason created the haunted house and made most of the decorations. (WALB)

The attraction held over 300 Halloween decorations and only charged people who visited $1, which Beason said went back into getting more decorations. For him, the haunted house served as a way to give back to his community.

“I just loved doing it. I loved doing it for the community, (and) the kids. We help keep kids off the street, (and) get out of trouble,” Beason said.

City leaders said the haunted house does not follow the city’s codes and regulations.

“For special amusements, meaning homes and houses, they’re required to have exit signs, emergency lights, fire extinguishers and even smoke detectors,” Thomasville Fire Chief Tim Connell said.

Connel said a lot of people are unaware of the code that dates back to 1984.

“In 1984, there was a haunted house up in New Jersey. There was a fire in the haunted house. Several teenagers lost their lives. The patrons thought it was part of the haunted house itself,” Connell said.

Connell also said Beason did not have a business license and was required to have one since he charged admissions.

Despite all these obstacles, Beason said he’s doing everything he can to still bring horror this Halloween.

Beason has collected and made thousands of Halloween decorations for his haunted house. (WALB)

“Whatever it takes. I just want to keep doing it as long as I can and give back to the community and the people.”

Many are upset because of the sudden news.

“It’s a bummer. We’re kind of upset about it,” Keila Come, a frequent haunted house visitor, said.

Come said she and her friends made it a tradition to visit Beason’s haunted house every year.

“It was just a lot of fun. It was like his passion project. He just wanted to do something good for the neighborhood kids and give them something fun to do,” she said.

Even though the haunted house is shut down, Beason created a haunted trail as an alternative. The hundreds of hand-made Halloween decorations now can be seen in along a mysterious trail that has plenty of different themes.

The Woodrow Haunted House is now a haunted trail after being shut down by the city. (WALB)

Growing up, Beason didn’t really get to celebrate Halloween. Now, he gets to celebrate it with perfect strangers he says have become his family.

“I left home when I was 13 years old, so I remember one Halloween. I’ve always loved it because I didn’t have it. I wanted to give it to somebody else,” Beason said.

Anyone can visit the haunted trail at 124 Woodrow Lane. The trail tour is free and is open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The last day the haunted trail will be open will be Halloween night.

