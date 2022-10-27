Ask the Expert
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges

Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty on trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony charges.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.

The charges stemmed from a drug investigation that began when the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a roadblock at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Richwood Road in 2019.

Nance’s vehicle was searched and 100 pills of meth, marijuana, a loaded handgun and digital scales were all seized.

Nance was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 15 to be served in prison and the remainder on probation. He was also given a $200,000 fine and was also banished from Dooly County after he is released.

