Man convicted in 2019 Albany murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was found guilty and sentenced Thursday in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man in 2019.

Kolean Lawson was found guilty of malice murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five additional years.

Lawson was found guilty of shooting and killing Larry McCray on March 2, 2019. Prosecutors said the morning of the Snickers Marathon, Lawson jumped out of a car on Whispering Pines Road and shot McCray.

Prosecutors also said Lawson believed McCray, who was known as “Pacman,” was involved in robbing Lawson months before.

