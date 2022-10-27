Douglas doctor sentenced after admitting to drug trafficking conspiracy

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas doctor has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to giving drugs to patients as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances. A district court judge also fined Anderson $35,000 and ordered him to serve a period of supervised release after the end of his sentence, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Anderson was the owner of Steve Anderson, PC, and Steve Anderson Behavioral Health in Douglas.

As part of his plea agreement, Anderson forfeited more than $200,000 in cash and three vehicles and agreed to pay a total of $46,378.61 in restitution for the funeral expense of a person who fatally overdosed on drugs.

“Dr. Anderson betrayed his oath and betrayed his medical credentials to illegally dole out significant amounts of addictive drugs, including opioids, fueling our communities’ addiction crisis while lining his pockets,” U.S. Attorney David Estes said. “We commend our law enforcement partners for their stellar efforts in shutting down this white-coated dope dealer.”

Two of Anderson’s employees were also sentenced as part of illegal drug distributions, according to the DOJ.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.