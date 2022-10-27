Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. police looking for armed robbery suspect

The suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the 600 block of Holly Drive Thursday morning.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the 600 block of Holly Drive Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the suspect and their whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

