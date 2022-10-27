Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties

Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.

Hillman is described 5′8 and weighing around 120 pounds.

Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone with information on Hillman is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (1-800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with...
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral
Two people are dead and one has been severely injured after a car crash in Decatur County.
2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Decatur Co.
The two were taken to Dougherty County Jail.
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
Photo of car possibly involved in an Albany homicide
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspects in camo-detailed car wanted
Tyreque Camp was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday.
APD: Man arrested after attempting to stab bus driver

Latest News

Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been around for 13 years.
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
The Georgia Music Association is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding...
Tribute to Otis Redding set for December
WALB
Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing
WALB
Otis Redding tribute set for December in Albany