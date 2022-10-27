‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.

Hillman is described 5′8 and weighing around 120 pounds.

Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties. (Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone with information on Hillman is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (1-800) 597-8477.

