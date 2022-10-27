APD: Man arrested on 11 warrants after hiding under a mattress

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on 11 warrants, including for aggravated assault, after avoiding police by hiding under a mattress, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Victor Carter was arrested on Wednesday after having outstanding warrants for seven counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children, false imprisonment, second-degree criminal damage and probation violation.

Albany police responded to a home in the 1000 block of West 1st Avenue to a wanted person call. Before they were allowed inside, police said they were told by the homeowner that Carter was not inside.

After searching the home, police found Carter hiding in one of the bedrooms, according to APD.

Carter is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Carter’s mugshot.

