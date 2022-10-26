Ask the Expert
Week 10 Team of the Week: Sherwood Christian Academy

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Eagles are now riding a six game win streak after a big time 58-54 win on Friday night against an undefeated Visalia Heritage Academy. Sherwood is now off to their best start since 2014 and doing so putting up major offensive numbers, averaging more than 56 points per game. Coach Roberts attributes the high powered offense to the amount of weapons he has on that side of the ball.

“Absolutely is the fact that we have four guys we can get the ball to on every play, a couple seniors, a junior and a freshman. All those guys are available any time and place. Our offensive playbook is wide open, we have several different formations and we love to spread the ball around. We had four guys score touchdowns the other night, we’ve had a couple games we had five or more score touchdown, so it’s just the number of athletes we can get the ball to.”

It’s homecoming this Friday night where the Eagles will look to continue their winning ways. Congratulations to Sherwood Christian for being named team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

