Week 10 Player of the Week

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - What a night it was for Jay Randall, as the Thomasville Bulldogs went into Hugh Mills Stadium looking to wrap up the 3A region title. Randall was terrific on both sides of the ball. He finished the game with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, but, it was his impact on defense that stood out the most. His two interceptions on the night helped the Bulldogs record four takeaways from the Trojans. His big plays were the driving force behind the 35-20 victory. Congratulations to Randall on being named WALB Player of the week.

