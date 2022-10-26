Valodosta police and fire departments respond to community concerns

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints.

The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.

“Well, we like to get out in the community and do neighborhood walks. It gives us the ability to actually talk to citizens while they’re in their own house. They feel a little bit more comfortable. And when there are issues and concerns it gives them the opportunity to point them out to us as well,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Chief Manahan says they used to do these walks on a more regular basis. (Source: WALB)

Chief Manahan says they decided to walk the University and Knox Drive area. She says she wanted to make sure she got out and talked to the residents to see what she could do to help.

“We’ve had an increase in calls for service up there. Everything ranging from neighbors calling in saying they’ve seen juveniles walking around with guns, gunshots in the area, and high drug activity,” Chief Manahan said.

She says outside of violence, residents told her about speeding vehicles, needing streetlights and anything ranging from crime to nuisance violations.

They tell me, they really are happy to help. (Source: City of Valdosta)

“We got a really good response from people. And then it gave us opportunities to also see what their concerns are. A lot of times it’s anything that the city can do to help them out,” Chief Manahan, said.

Chief Manahan says this isn’t the first time they’ve held this walk, and it won’t be the last.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.