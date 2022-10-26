Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valodosta police and fire departments respond to community concerns

They spoke with several people in the community.
They spoke with several people in the community.(Source: City of Valdosta)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints.

The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.

“Well, we like to get out in the community and do neighborhood walks. It gives us the ability to actually talk to citizens while they’re in their own house. They feel a little bit more comfortable. And when there are issues and concerns it gives them the opportunity to point them out to us as well,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Chief Manahan says they used to do these walks on a more regular basis.
Chief Manahan says they used to do these walks on a more regular basis.(Source: WALB)

Chief Manahan says they decided to walk the University and Knox Drive area. She says she wanted to make sure she got out and talked to the residents to see what she could do to help.

“We’ve had an increase in calls for service up there. Everything ranging from neighbors calling in saying they’ve seen juveniles walking around with guns, gunshots in the area, and high drug activity,” Chief Manahan said.

She says outside of violence, residents told her about speeding vehicles, needing streetlights and anything ranging from crime to nuisance violations.

They tell me, they really are happy to help.
They tell me, they really are happy to help.(Source: City of Valdosta)

“We got a really good response from people. And then it gave us opportunities to also see what their concerns are. A lot of times it’s anything that the city can do to help them out,” Chief Manahan, said.

Chief Manahan says this isn’t the first time they’ve held this walk, and it won’t be the last.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of car possibly involved in an Albany homicide
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspects in camo-detailed car wanted
TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with...
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral
Two people are dead and one has been severely injured after a car crash in Decatur County.
2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Decatur Co.
Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
Justin Dorel Johnson, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Kameron Isaiah Harris were charged in...
Trial for men charged in fatal 2019 Albany drag racing incident starts

Latest News

WALB
Valdosta community comes together to try and prevent youth violence
An entry from the second annual Pink Your Pumpkin contest. The goal of the contest is to raise...
Second annual ‘Pink Your Pumpkin’ contest raising awareness about breast cancer
United Way had over 50 volunteers at Second Harvest today.
Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring
West Town Elementary School dedicated a whole day to a student living with a rare disease.
‘I’m a cystinosis warrior and I can beat it’: Albany school dedicates day to young girl with rare disease