Three Minutes with Morgan: Ethan Johnson

Ethan Johnson Picture(WALB)
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 9 player of the week is Ethan Johnson of Deerfield Windsor.

In the Knights’ 42-21 victory over Tiftarea Academy, Johnson showed out in all three fazes: offense, defense and special teams.

He finished the night with 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 kickoff return touchdown, 6 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. In this video you can learn more about what drives Johnson to go so hard on and off the field, some of his favorite memories as a Knight, and much more.

