Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Phoebe: Spike in flu cases seen across Ga.

There is a spike in flu cases across the Peach State and Phoebe Putney Health System is...
There is a spike in flu cases across the Peach State and Phoebe Putney Health System is encouraging people to get the flu vaccine.(CNN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a spike in flu cases across the Peach State and Phoebe Putney Health System is encouraging people to get the flu vaccine.

“Unfortunately, Georgia is being hit harder by the flu than any other state right now. We have seen a sharp increase in confirmed and suspected cases in our part of the state, especially in the last couple of weeks, and we urge people to protect themselves by getting the flu vaccine right away,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer. “Vaccination is especially important for those at high risk of severe illness from the flu, including older folks, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions.”

Phoebe officials said because of the increase in flu patients, on Wednesday, extra resources were added to Phoebe’s primary and urgent care clinics.

Recently, 443 patients at Phoebe primary and urgent care clinics tested positive for the flu, according to the health system. Phoebe officials that is a 904% increase over the weekly number of positive flu cases from a month ago.

“Positive clinic tests have increased steadily each week since the first week of September when just six patients tested positive,” Phoebe officials said in a release. “An additional 161 patients tested positive at Phoebe’s main emergency center last week.”

Said Grant: “The number of confirmed influenza cases is concerning and indicates widespread virus transmission. Not every patient needs a flu test, however. If you have flu-like symptoms, we will generally treat you the same way, with or without a positive test. The key is to seek treatment early so you can be prescribed Tamiflu, an anti-viral medication that should lessen the severity and length of your symptoms.”

The last severe flu season in Georgia was 2017-18, according to Phoebe. During that time, cases peaked in February. This October, Phoebe officials pointed out, is already approaching that peak level from 2018.

Flu vaccines are available at Phoebe primary care clinics. Vaccines are also available at health department offices, many pharmacies and other physician practices.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of car possibly involved in an Albany homicide
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted
TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with...
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral
Two people are dead and one has been severely injured after a car crash in Decatur County.
2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Decatur Co.
Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
Justin Dorel Johnson, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Kameron Isaiah Harris were charged in...
Trial for men charged in fatal 2019 Albany drag racing incident starts

Latest News

An entry from the second annual Pink Your Pumpkin contest. The goal of the contest is to raise...
Second annual ‘Pink Your Pumpkin’ contest raising awareness about breast cancer
The Pink Out Festival is an annual event that encourages students to get tested
VSU hosts ‘Pink Out’ for breast cancer awareness
Ursula Johnson's "Ursula The Unbreakable" shirt in honor of breast cancer awareness.
Breast cancer survivor shares journey amid increase in younger women getting cancer diagnosis
Breast cancer survivor shares journey amid increase in younger women getting cancer diagnosis
Breast cancer survivor shares journey amid increase in younger women getting cancer diagnosis