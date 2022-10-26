Man wanted in Valdosta shooting incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Valdosta shooting incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man.

He is wanted on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3145.

