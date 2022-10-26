Ask the Expert
Man wanted in Valdosta shooting incident

Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man.(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Valdosta shooting incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man.

He is wanted on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3145.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

