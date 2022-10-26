ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A frontal system has already moved through the area from earlier this morning, and in the future, we’ll start to feel a few of those impacts from the front passing. Winds will be breezily allowing for gusts being as high as 20 miles per hour and those breezy winds usher in cooler air to bring lows down into the 40s. Skies will remain fairly dry all throughout the overnight hours. Surface high pressure positioned over the Great Lakes starting on Thursday will actually have impacts all the way here in Southwest Georgia. This will keep us dry throughout the rest of the work week until Friday night. Friday night into the weekend, a low-pressure system will enter the Southeast US from the Gulf of Mexico near Texas and it’s going to grow in strength a little bit as it moves further inland. This low will travel eastward throughout the weekend and will be associated with a cold front. Currently, There’s uncertainty that exists on how this system will continue to progress and how much rainfall, severe weather potential, and the actual track into the area. Models are keeping a decent chance of rainfall in the forecast for portions of Southwest Georgia. The low-pressure system out as early as next Monday to allow for drier conditions once again and plenty of sunshine. This should allow for Halloween to be a nice day and allow for some good trick-or-treating for children and adults alike. High temperatures will be mainly sitting near the 70s throughout most of the period going on into the weekend with lows mainly sitting in the 50s and 60s.

Tropical Update: Currently, there are two areas of concern in the Atlantic Ocean. Disturbance 1 has a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days. This system is located in the central Atlantic Ocean at this time. The next disturbance has a similar level of development expected for the system at around a 40% chance. This system is actually closer to the Leeward Islands. Both systems have barely formed so impacts are expected in the United States.

