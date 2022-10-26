Ask the Expert
APD: Man arrested after attempting to stab a woman at a bus stop

File photo of knife
File photo of knife(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after trying to stab a woman at an Albany bus stop earlier in October, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Tyreque Camp was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday.

On October 18, police say they responded to an incident on the 600 block of Radim Springs Road. When officers arrived, the victim stated that Camp tried to stab her while she waited for others to board the bus.

After Camp was unable to stab the victim with a serrated knife, he fled the bus, APD confirmed.

Camp is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

