2 arrested in Albany shooting death

The two were taken to Dougherty County Jail.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.

The two suspects were taken to Dougherty County Jail.

APD officials said the camouflage-detailed car in connection to the incident was also seized.

Police are looking for a third suspect in connection to the fatal shooting.

If you have any information on this case you can call an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

