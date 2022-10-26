1 dead after car crash in Decatur County

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed during a car crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 27 North near Carolina Carports.

A second crash happened on Highway 27 South near Woodhull Road, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) confirmed. The condition of those involved in that crash is currently unknown.

The DCSO says the southbound lane of Highway 27 has been reopened but the northbound lane will be closed indefinitely.

Fire and sheriff’s officials are still on the scene of the fatal crash.

This is a developing story so stay with WALB for updates.

