1 dead after car crash in Decatur County

One person was killed after a crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County Fire and...
One person was killed after a crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue.(Source: Associated Press)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed during a car crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 27 North near Carolina Carports.

A second crash happened on Highway 27 South near Woodhull Road, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) confirmed. The condition of those involved in that crash is currently unknown.

The DCSO says the southbound lane of Highway 27 has been reopened but the northbound lane will be closed indefinitely.

Fire and sheriff’s officials are still on the scene of the fatal crash.

This is a developing story so stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

