VSU Blazer Pantry and Closet aims to help all students

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Food insecurity is an issue for many in southwest Georgia; even college students. Valdosta State University’s Blazer Pantry and Closet is providing non-perishable food, hygiene products and professional attire to students who are in need.

The Blazer Pantry and Closet provide students with resources some students need. Volunteer Services Coordinator Amiya Miles says the pantry is open to all VSU students, whether living on campus or commuting.

“The pantry has personal hygiene items. We also sometimes have books and school supplies, professional dress clothing, anything that you may- walking on campus or something that you forgot your deodorant or something we have deodorant here for you. It’s just that place where you can come and grab something that you need. And we provide professional clothing because our office is a career office. So we try to provide those dresses for our students when they need a job, and they aren’t able to go out and get them,” Miles said.

Miles says there has been more traffic since COVID. She hopes more students take advantage of the pantry.

“The pantry has taken a big turn based on what I’ve heard because we’ve been doing different events and we’re promoting it and it’s actually me in the position now, so I think it is having more traffic than pre-COVID so post-COVID, traffic is a little higher and we have someone who can focus on it,” Miles said.

VSU Student Nicholas Brunr says other students shouldn’t be ashamed of asking for help.

“It’s a good opportunity to give back to students that might need supplies and dress clothes and things like that. Because I know me as a student, I need certain things I might not have it. So it’s kind of nice to have something to rely on,” Brunr said.

If you need food and the Blazer Pantry and Closet is closed, please call 229-219-3405 or email bpc@valdosta.edu and someone will assist you.

The Blazer Pantry and Closet is also accepting non-perishables, hygiene products and professional clothes on a rolling basis. Donations are accepted at the first floor of the Student Union, 1101, and the Office of Career Opportunities, which is on the second floor of the Student Union, 2218 (behind Starbucks).

