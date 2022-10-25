Two weeks remain before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Georgians continuing to cast early ballots in historic numbers, two weeks remain until Nov. 8, election day for the state’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting ends the Friday before election day, which is Nov. 4.

More than 660,000 voters cast early ballots last week, a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm early voting and a number only 18% less than the total of day five of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Early voting numbers in 2022 have remained within striking distance of 2020 turnout and have shattered previous midterm turnout records by 50% or greater during every day of early voting last week.

Over the weekend, a poll from a progressive think thank showed Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock with a one-point lead over GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

The same poll from Data for Progress shows Gov. Brian Kemp leading his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams, by 10 points.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 13-17 among 984 likely voters, and has a margin of error of plus/minus three percentage points.

With that margin of error, the poll shows Warnock and Walker in a virtual tie. Libertarian Chase Oliver is polling at 3%, with an additional 3% unsure.

Kemp, meanwhile, seemingly has a comfortable lead over Abrams, whom he defeated in 2018 in an open race for governor. Kemp is leading with 53% over Abrams’ 43%, while Libertarian Shane Hazel has only 1% and 4% are unsure.

Abrams is bringing in some of the nation’s most popular social and political officials in her quest to become the nation’s first Black female governor. Last week, she and Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual event, and on Oct. 28, former president Barack Obama will campaign for Abrams.

Kemp and Abrams are set to meet in their second, and final, debate on Oct. 30.

Walker and Warnock have debated only once in a race that could determine the U.S. Senate’s balance of political power. Despite allegations that Walker paid for an abortion for a former girlfriend and continues to face allegations of domestic violence, the former UGA football legend remains in striking distance of an incumbent U.S. senator.

