Trial for men charged in fatal 2019 Albany drag racing incident starts

Justin Dorel Johnson, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Kameron Isaiah Harris were charged in connection to the fatal drag racing incident. Prosecutors said the three men had been smoking marijuana and were racing on East Oakridge Drive when they wrecked and hit Rashad Roberts’ motorcycle. Roberts was not involved in the race. Johnson has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to testify against the other two.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Testimony is underway in the trial of two men charged with killing an Albany man while they were drag racing three years ago.

The men are charged with killing 32-year-old Rashad Roberts in October 2019. Roberts was an Albany Police Department animal control officer.

Kameron Harris and Phillip Spearman, Jr. are charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, racing on streets and DUI.

Prosecutors said Harris, Spearman, and Justin Johnson, who was also charged, had been smoking marijuana and were racing on East Oakridge Drive when they wrecked and hit Roberts’ motorcycle. Roberts was not involved in the race.

Johnson has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to testify against the other two.

