TikTok goes viral of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton middle school went viral on TikTok drawing the attention of over six million views and reshares. They turned a lunchroom prank into a birthday surprise for their principal.

Two 8th-grade students started a play fight during their lunch period to get the attention of teachers and their principal.

It wasn’t until the music started that Northeast Middle School Principal Jennifer Johnson realized it was all a hoax.

“First I was in the office with another teacher, so that’s the part that everybody didn’t get to see is they sent a teacher into my office because they wanted my blood pressure to be up. And they succeeded.” Johnson said.

TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with students. It’s a day of the week everyone looks forward to.

Johnson says the staff enforces students to not record any altercations, so she was in total shock to see phones out during the act. The two students, Samirah Singletary and Sa’dymond Anderson who started the play fight say they didn’t know it would get this much attention.

“I wanted to participate because of course I would do anything for my principal. And it was her birthday so why not?” Anderson said.

Johnson says she’s grateful for the staff and students at Northeast Middle School. She says this is a birthday she’ll never forget.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.