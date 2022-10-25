Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

TikTok goes viral of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank

TikTok goes viral of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton middle school went viral on TikTok drawing the attention of over six million views and reshares. They turned a lunchroom prank into a birthday surprise for their principal.

Two 8th-grade students started a play fight during their lunch period to get the attention of teachers and their principal.

It wasn’t until the music started that Northeast Middle School Principal Jennifer Johnson realized it was all a hoax.

“First I was in the office with another teacher, so that’s the part that everybody didn’t get to see is they sent a teacher into my office because they wanted my blood pressure to be up. And they succeeded.” Johnson said.

TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with students. It’s a day of the week everyone looks forward to.

Johnson says the staff enforces students to not record any altercations, so she was in total shock to see phones out during the act. The two students, Samirah Singletary and Sa’dymond Anderson who started the play fight say they didn’t know it would get this much attention.

“I wanted to participate because of course I would do anything for my principal. And it was her birthday so why not?” Anderson said.

Johnson says she’s grateful for the staff and students at Northeast Middle School. She says this is a birthday she’ll never forget.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Photo of suspected Cordele restaurant shooter, Bryant Lamar Collins
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
Four people were injured after a shooting that took place Saturday. One arrest has been made...
‘We are open for business today’: Cordele restaurant speaks out after shooting
Photo of car possibly involved in an Albany homicide
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted
Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were...
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery

Latest News

This new smart technology is meant to better the future.
Georgia Power brings new smart technology to Valdosta
WALB
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted
WALB
TikTok for Tift Co. principal's birthday goes viral
There will be about eight miles worth of road repairs in this project for Lee County. More...
Lee Co. begins road repairs