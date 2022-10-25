Rain tonight and over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Unseasonably warm 80s with an overcast Tuesday afternoon. Early evening isolated areas of light to moderate rain are moving east. Otherwise mostly dry until a line of rain and storms reach areas along the AL/GA line later tonight. So far storms have been strong but not severe. However, the marginal risk holds for our western counties with the threat of damaging winds. Storms are expected to weaken therefore the threat is low.

The activity ends around sunrise as the front moves through ushering in drier and slightly cooler air. Temperatures return to near average with low humidity.

Look for tons of sunshine and seasonal lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Next chance for rain arrives over the weekend. Drying out early Monday for a near perfect Halloween. No big swings in temperatures next week.

