New Albany Tech president named

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new president of Albany Technical College has been named.

Dr. Emmet Griswold was named the new president of Albany Tech.

Griswold has been interim president since June, following the passing of the late Dr. Anthony Parker.

He was appointed the new president by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).

“Dr. Griswold is a highly respected leader not only at Albany Technical College but in the community and surrounding region,” Greg Dozier, TCSG commissioner, said. “From his start at Albany Tech as a criminal justice instructor nearly 20 years ago, Dr. Griswold has been instrumental in moving Albany Tech forward in his various leadership roles at the college. I know Dr. Griswold is the right person for the job and will take the college and the community to new heights, building upon the foundation laid by his mentor and friend, Dr. Anthony Parker.”

Griswold starts as president on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.