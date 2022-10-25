Ask the Expert
Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend arrested

Authorities found the victim at her home with multiple gunshot wounds after she was reported missing. (WVVA, BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By Robert Castillo, Megan Brandl and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WVVA) - A Virginia family is mourning the life that was and could have been after their pregnant loved one was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend.

Dustin Owens, 38, was arrested Sunday for first-degree murder, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say he shot and killed 35-year-old Amber Compton, his seven months pregnant girlfriend, the day before.

Authorities found Compton at her home in Vansant with multiple gunshot wounds after she was reported missing, according to WVVA.

Dustin Owens, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend,...
Dustin Owens, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, 35-year-old Amber Compton.(Southwest Virginia Regional Jail)

During the initial investigation, statements and evidence were gathered that led investigators to Owens’ nearby home. He was arrested without incident.

Investigators say they cannot release details of a possible motive yet.

Chief Deputy Eric Breeding says Compton and Owens were employees at the Keen Mountain facility of the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Compton was the mother of other children.

Owens is being held without bond. He is facing other possible charges relating to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

