Lee Co. begins road repairs

Video from WALB
By Riley Armant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County residents can now look forward to a smoother drive on their commute.

“Some of these roads haven’t been repaved since they’ve been constructed,” Christi Dockery, Lee County manager, said.

It’s been 30 years since roads like Haley and Pheasant drives have been repaved.

An easier flow of traffic isn’t the only benefit of a resurfaced road. Both Dockery and Executive Director Lee County Chamber and Development Lisa Davis said this is necessary for safety in the county.

“It’s important for public safety to be able to respond. You can imagine responding on a road that has potholes versus one that’s been resurfaced,” Dockery said.

“Good roads get good public safety where they need to be a lot quicker. So it all kind of ties in,” Davis said.

This project is a direct product of T-SPLOST, or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, funds.

“Your pennies at work is how we like to say it. It’s on the ballot this year and this will be to continue it for the next five years,” Davis said.

There will be about eight miles of road that will be repaved and resurfaced this year. They range from residential roads to roads around businesses.

“It’s important for economic development. They will be able to be ensured that they will have transportation infrastructure that’s important to their business,” Dockery said.

More roads will be repaved starting in November.

