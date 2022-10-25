Ask the Expert
Coach of the Week: Jonathon DeLay of Thomasville

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who got a big win or simply out coached the other team, and this week is no different.

Our Coach of the week features Coach Johnathan DeLay of the Thomasville Bulldogs. Last Friday he lead his team to a big 56-6 win over Columbus. The Bulldog’s scored 49 points in the first half and held Columbus scoreless through the first three quarters. They allowed just one touchdown late in the fourth.

“It was a huge confidence game. We’ve been waiting for that explosive game. We really haven’t had a game that we just exploded on offense, defense and special teams. And to get that there in game 8 that was big for us,” said DeLay.

For Coach DeLay, this was a big team win that allowed him to get everyone involved in more way than one.

“You know we pulled some guys at the half but I told them I said look we’re going to get some younger guys some time right here, but you’re going to coach because we’re building for the future right here.”

The Bulldogs will continue region play this week as they face Dougherty.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

