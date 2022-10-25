Ask the Expert
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery

Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were...

By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were charged with armed robbery with the potential for additional firearm charges and gang affiliation.

The robbery happened in the 400 block of E Whitney Avenue. Police said the victim was robbed at gunpoint by four men in a black Nissan Altima.

The group was tracked using a cell phone that was taken from the victim, according to APD.

Several firearms, including an AR-15, were recovered from the vehicle.

WALB News 10 has reached out for copies of the suspects’ mugshots.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

