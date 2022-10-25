18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has been killed in a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The 18-year-old was found dead at the scene by police in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim killed as Jatavious Johnson.

Photo of the scene of the murder of an 18-year-old in Albany (Source: WALB)

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a gray Toyota Camry with camouflage details, according to APD.

Anyone with information on the homicide or the vehicle is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

This is still an active investigation. We will update this article with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.