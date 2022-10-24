Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘We are open for business today’: Cordele restaurant speaks out after shooting

Video from WALB
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were injured after a man fired shots inside a Cordele restaurant.

Bryant Lamar Collins, the man charged in connection to the shooting, was eating at the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Collins was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said when they received the call about the shooting, the 16 East Bar and Grille was at fairly full capacity. Many witnesses and workers were inside when the shooting took place.

Currently, the GBI is conducting interviews for potential witnesses.

“They began to render first aid to the individuals who were shot. They also received information in regard to the suspect in the case. The suspect was taken into custody almost immediately upon the officers arriving inside the facility amidst all the chaos,” said Joseph Chestnut, special agent in charge.

Bryant Lamar Collins, the man charged in connection to the shooting, was eating at the...
Bryant Lamar Collins, the man charged in connection to the shooting, was eating at the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Collins was charged with four counts of aggravated assault. (Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

WALB News 10 reached out to the restaurant owner, who did not want to be on camera.

“We are open for business today and hope to be able to continue to serve our community, as we have for years,” restaurant management said in a statement.

Said Chestnut: “I don’t have a motive as to why this individual did. So I really can’t answer as to why.”

GBI agents were able to quickly arrest Collins and took him into custody.

The four adult victims that were injured were taken to the hospital. One victim has been treated and released.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of suspected Cordele restaurant shooter, Bryant Lamar Collins
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless...
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: South Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

Some minor repairs include new roofs, air conditioning, paint, among other improvements.
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
Ursula Johnson's "Ursula The Unbreakable" shirt in honor of breast cancer awareness.
Breast cancer survivor shares journey amid increase in younger women getting cancer diagnosis
National Test Scores Drop To Record Low,
Standardized math test scores drop to record low in Georgia schools; other scores suffer
Donald Wellons, Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. He’s facing a maximum of 20...
Cordele man pleads guilty to 2021 bank robbery