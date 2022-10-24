‘We are open for business today’: Cordele restaurant speaks out after shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were injured after a man fired shots inside a Cordele restaurant.

Bryant Lamar Collins, the man charged in connection to the shooting, was eating at the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Collins was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said when they received the call about the shooting, the 16 East Bar and Grille was at fairly full capacity. Many witnesses and workers were inside when the shooting took place.

Currently, the GBI is conducting interviews for potential witnesses.

“They began to render first aid to the individuals who were shot. They also received information in regard to the suspect in the case. The suspect was taken into custody almost immediately upon the officers arriving inside the facility amidst all the chaos,” said Joseph Chestnut, special agent in charge.

WALB News 10 reached out to the restaurant owner, who did not want to be on camera.

“We are open for business today and hope to be able to continue to serve our community, as we have for years,” restaurant management said in a statement.

Said Chestnut: “I don’t have a motive as to why this individual did. So I really can’t answer as to why.”

GBI agents were able to quickly arrest Collins and took him into custody.

The four adult victims that were injured were taken to the hospital. One victim has been treated and released.

