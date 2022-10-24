Ask the Expert
VSU hosts ‘Pink Out’ for breast cancer awareness

The Pink Out Festival is an annual event that encourages students to get tested
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University is spreading awareness for breast cancer and disabilities. The “Pink Out” festival is an annual event that encourages students to get tested. WALB was at VSU and talked with students about why this annual event means so much to them.

The Pink Out Festival is an event that students are saying needs to be emphasized a lot more. Breast cancer is one of two health conditions that VSU students are bringing awareness to. Valdosta State students are highlighting the importance of self-checks for breast cancer. Members of the Valdosta State Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) say cancer hits home for them and this is just one other reason why their mission is to get the number from 1 and 8 to 0 and 8.

“I feel like there’s so many kids, especially our age, and we don’t think about going to get checked because we’re so young. But we have had people come up to our table and tell us that they are so happy that they are so thankful that we encouraged them to get checked because they did have early signs.” ZTA member Brooklyn said.

Members of the Valdosta State Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha say you're never too young to get tested.
The newest member of ZTA, Kayla, says this means a lot to her because cancer is something that people close to her have been diagnosed with.

“One of my flyers about being checked for breast cancer made her get checked and she found out that she had breast cancer and she’s starting chemotherapy and we’re proud to support her,” Kayla said.

The ladies say it's more than just spreading awareness, it's also to help put a smile on a...
President of Zeta Tau Alpha, Nicole, it’s more than just spreading awareness, but it’s also to help put a smile on a cancer patient’s face.

“We’ve been able to put together these boards of handprints and we’re going to give them to cancer patients at SGMC and hope to spread a little bit of encouragement and positivity,” Kayla said.

The Pink Out is something that students look forward to every year. And it’s not only to bring awareness to cancer, but to all health conditions that make up what diversity and inclusion are.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

