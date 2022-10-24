Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain and storms Tuesday night

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm 80s and dry across SGA Monday. Overnight cooling into the low 50s with patchy fog. Tuesday morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and warm 80s through the afternoon.

Changes follow as ahead of a cold front tomorrow. Rain and thunderstorms become likely just before midnight into Wednesday morning. Portions of SGA are in a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms with the primary threat being strong winds. As the front tracks east storms weaken and rain moves out around sunrise. Rainfall amounts will average about a 1/4″ of an inch. Behind the front drier and cooler air quickly filters in through the afternoon.

Nice fall weather with seasonal temperatures lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s hold the rest of the week. Next chance for rain arrives over the weekend. Severe storms aren’t expected.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of suspected Cordele restaurant shooter, Bryant Lamar Collins
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless...
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: South Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

Rain and storms Tuesday night
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday Oct 24
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast