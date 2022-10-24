Rain and storms Tuesday night

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm 80s and dry across SGA Monday. Overnight cooling into the low 50s with patchy fog. Tuesday morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and warm 80s through the afternoon.

Changes follow as ahead of a cold front tomorrow. Rain and thunderstorms become likely just before midnight into Wednesday morning. Portions of SGA are in a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms with the primary threat being strong winds. As the front tracks east storms weaken and rain moves out around sunrise. Rainfall amounts will average about a 1/4″ of an inch. Behind the front drier and cooler air quickly filters in through the afternoon.

Nice fall weather with seasonal temperatures lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s hold the rest of the week. Next chance for rain arrives over the weekend. Severe storms aren’t expected.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.