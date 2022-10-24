Raffensperger: Ga. voters continuing to break voting records

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia voters are continuing to break records taking to the polls this election season, according to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state.

“Georgia voters continued to hit record-breaking turnout on the first optional Sunday of early voting,” Raffenserpger’s office said in a release.

As of Monday morning, approximately 758,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting. Of that total, 18,109 people cast their ballot on Oct. 23.

Raffensperger said Sunday’s total marks an “astounding 211% of the 2018 midterm total for the first Sunday of early voting.”

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018, according to Raffensperger.

Raffenperger’s office said voting totals have remained within striking distance of the 2020 presidential election turnout and have shattered previous midterm turnout records by 50% or higher during every day of early voting since starting on Oct. 17.

“211% of 2018 shows that voters are enthusiastic, but most importantly, have the options available to get that vote in early,” said Raffensperger. “Reducing the Election Day burden on county election officials ensures success on Election Day. County election officials deserve our praise, as both counties and voters are prepared this year. Voters registered at the DDS or online, took advantage of My Voter Page and have the most up-to-date information available to make a plan. County election officials have done a great job getting that information to their voters.”

Raffensperger said reports of long lines were rare. The secretary of state said some long lines in the metro areas were reported.

Early voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of early voting, and voters are encouraged to take advantage of next Saturday’s (Oct. 29) mandatory early voting day,” Raffensperger’s office said in a release.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.