No one injured after rural mail vehicle catches on fire in Baker Co.

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Jeep carrying U.S. mail in Baker County was engulfed in flames on Monday. The driver was uninjured.

The vehicle fire happened on the 1000 block of Pretoria/Tarva Road and destroyed the Jeep and “a lot” of mail, according to the Baker County sheriff’s Office.

Photo of a mail vehicle that caught on fire in Baker County (Source: Baker County Sheriff's Office)

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

The Newton Post Office has a list of packages and mail that was supposed to be delivered on this route. If you have any equations about your mail, you can contact the post office at (800) 275-8777.

