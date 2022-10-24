Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs.

The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.

“We do have CDBG, the city’s original housing program. That citizens can apply for Jan. 3 for major home repairs. ARPA money, you didn’t have to have the income limitations as we do with CDBG housing program,” Anetra Riley, City of Valdosta neighborhood development manager, said.

The City of Valdosta is offering minor housing repairs for its residents. This includes new roofs, doors, windows, handicapped ramps, and anything on the exterior part of the home.

The city said the grant has a limit of $10,000 per household. But another application will be opening soon for major repairs.

“Once again it’s minor home repairs. And what we’re doing, the city council allocated $350,000 towards minor home repairs. For citizens that lived within the QCT, which is the qualified census tract. Within the city limits of Valdosta,” Riley said.

Anetra Riley, City of Valdosta neighborhood development manager, said the Valdosta City Council allocated $350,000. (Source: WALB)

With ARPA funding, there are different federal guidelines. With this one, in particular, there is no income limit on who can receive the minor housing rehabilitation. As long as you live within city limits.

“Because when we get into the interior of the home, we’re dealing with most times major home repairs. And because this grant is only $10,000. We wanted to limit it to the exterior only because we can only do so much with $10,000,” Riley said.

The city said when you tend to move inside the home, things get more expensive, so they will offer another grant for the interior soon.

The application to apply for this grant is open now until Nov. 4 at noon. They tell me these applications are time-stamped, and at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 4, the application will be closed.

