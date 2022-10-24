Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

The McRib returns this month, but it could be for the last time

FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!
FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!(Source: McDonald's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fast food giant McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich starting October 31.

In a tweet, McDonald’s says this will be the sandwich’s farewell tour.

The sandwich comes with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.

McDonald’s says “get one while you can” and “enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of suspected Cordele restaurant shooter, Bryant Lamar Collins
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless...
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: South Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Prosecutor: Women’s stories show Harvey Weinstein’s predatory power
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on October 17, 2022, hitting energy...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
Four people were injured after a shooting that took place Saturday. One arrest has been made...
‘We are open for business today’: Cordele restaurant speaks out after shooting