Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility.

Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.

All of this is thanks to the completion of the Highway 82 expansion project.

“What this did was it saved the factory from having to temporarily shut down,” Chris Boswell, Lee County Utilities general manager, said.

Around this time last year, Woodgrain lost a well that supplied drinking water to its employees. It was also a source of fire protection.

“They had local contractors begin hauling water just east of here, that was just a temporary fix. They were having to haul 10,000 gallons of water a day,” Boswell said.

Lee County Utilities General Manager, Chris Boswell explains the benefits of the water expansion project. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Board of Utilities and the Lee County Board of Commissioners sourced local contractors to get the project done.

Boswell said there are also benefits for Lee County residents as well.

“Jobs for Lee County and that’ll help tax base industry, which will offset property tax and open this area for even more growth,” Boswell said.

The project has now been completed, and the next step for Woodgrain Mill is to hire more people for the positions they have open.

