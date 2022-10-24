Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion

Woodgrain millworks benefits from this directly. The water expansion will allow them to keep...
Woodgrain millworks benefits from this directly. The water expansion will allow them to keep fresh water for their facility.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility.

Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.

All of this is thanks to the completion of the Highway 82 expansion project.

“What this did was it saved the factory from having to temporarily shut down,” Chris Boswell, Lee County Utilities general manager, said.

Around this time last year, Woodgrain lost a well that supplied drinking water to its employees. It was also a source of fire protection.

“They had local contractors begin hauling water just east of here, that was just a temporary fix. They were having to haul 10,000 gallons of water a day,” Boswell said.

Lee County Utilities General Manager, Chris Boswell explains the benefits of the water...
Lee County Utilities General Manager, Chris Boswell explains the benefits of the water expansion project.(Source: WALB)

Lee County Board of Utilities and the Lee County Board of Commissioners sourced local contractors to get the project done.

Boswell said there are also benefits for Lee County residents as well.

“Jobs for Lee County and that’ll help tax base industry, which will offset property tax and open this area for even more growth,” Boswell said.

The project has now been completed, and the next step for Woodgrain Mill is to hire more people for the positions they have open.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East...
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless...
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: South Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall.
Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center

Latest News

Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East...
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
WALB
Southern Regional Technical College students break GED records
Georgia voters are continuing to break records taking to the polls this election season,...
Raffensperger: Ga. voters continuing to break voting records
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting