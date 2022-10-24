Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban facing another court challenge Monday

A two-day trial has begun in Fulton County Superior Court
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Superior Court is hearing yet another challenge to Georgia’s six-week abortion ban on Monday.

The court began hearing oral arguments in the scheduled two-day trial, featuring live testimony from experts and witnesses on the state’s so-called “Heartbeat Bill,” which bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically happens at about the sixth week of pregnancy weeks.

WATCH LIVE BELOW

WATCH LIVE: Judge hears arguments in Georgia's heartbeat abortion law trial

WATCH LIVE: Judge hears testimony in Georgia's heartbeat abortion law trial

Posted by Atlanta News First on Monday, October 24, 2022

The bench trial was scheduled in response to a lawsuit filed by Georgia abortion providers and advocates challenging the law which took effect in July. The state court challenge argues the Georgia Constitution’s protection for the fundamental right to privacy prohibits political interference with an individual’s decision whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy.

Opponents of the law also argue Georgia’s ban was void from the start under the Georgia Constitution because, they say, it violated federal constitutional precedent when enacted in 2019.

Doctors and advocates are asking the state court to permanently block the law. Judge Robert McBurney will preside over the proceedings.

Attorneys for the state have argued that the law is constitutional and that privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mississippi’s abortion law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks. The court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization essentially states there is no constitutional right to abortion services, and thus allows individual states to more heavily regulate or ban the procedure. The ruling essentially overturned Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark 1973 ruling which ruled a pregnant woman has the right to choose to an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East...
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless...
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: South Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall.
Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center

Latest News

Georgia voters are continuing to break records taking to the polls this election season,...
Raffensperger: Ga. voters continuing to break voting records
Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East...
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
United Way had over 50 volunteers at Second Harvest today.
Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring
Names of suicide victims were scattered through trails. Each has a unique story with many lives...
Ray City nonprofit raises awareness of veteran’s suicide