Cordele man pleads guilty to 2021 bank robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday in connection to a bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Donald Wellons, Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. He’s facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

“Bank robbery is a crime of violence and intimidation, affecting the victims and the larger community,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said. “The Cordele Police Department’s speedy apprehension of a dangerous individual, in this case, underscores their commitment to this community’s sense of peace and safety.”

“Thanks to the quick reaction of our local law enforcement partners, Wellons was arrested and unable to threaten any more innocent victims,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Wellons now faces serious prison time without the opportunity for parole, where he will no longer be able to wreak havoc in his community.”

“Officers with the Cordele Police Department did an outstanding job working this case, from the initial response to the investigation and — ultimately — the conviction,” Cordele Police Chief Jalon Heard said. “As officers, we take an oath to serve and protect the communities in which we work. I hope that with this conviction, the citizens of Cordele know that we take that oath very seriously and take pride in our community.”

The robbery happened at Planters First Bank in September 2021.

