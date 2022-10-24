Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 wounded in shooting at St. Louis high school, police say

FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.(Gray News, file)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Three people have been shot at a high school in the South City area of St. Louis on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police said a suspect is in custody.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police inside the school. The district says the injured students were on the way to the hospital, but did not indicate how badly they were injured.

Students were being evacuated and taken to safe and secure sites, the district tweeted.

The St. Louis Police Department asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. Several blocks in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East...
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in...
2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide
Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless...
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: South Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall.
Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center

Latest News

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
AP: Biden administration targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega
The world's longest suspension bridge is now open
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting